Jane can connect to your company's applications, providing you with quick access to push and pull information from those systems. Access is secure, and Jane honors the permissions that are already set for you in the app.
No more opening and wading through a document just to find a piece of information. FAQs. Contracts. Company Policies. Acronyms. You name it. Just ask Jane and get an instant answer.
Ask Jane something she doesn't know yet? Not a problem. Jane will pass your inquiry along to a human CoPilot at your company to get an answer.
Once the CoPilot provides an answer, Jane messages back proactively. She also remembers the response so that next time someone asks the question, she'll already know the answer.
With Jane, access isn’t a buzzword. We’ve thought holistically about what it means to make information accessible in the workplace.
Unified Access
No more wandering between multiple systems or multiple bots. Just ask Jane.
Immediate Access
No app to install, no new pasword to remember; Jane just knows who you are.
Natural Access
Jane's Natural Language Processing lets her understand your plain ol' English.
Anywhere Access
Talk with Jane where you already talk with your colleagues: Slack, Skype for Business, Text, and Email.
Here are some of the ways Jane can eliminate time wasters in your workday.
Jane unlocks the important contents of HR policies, letting employees ask questions in colloquial terms and get instant answers, rather than tracking down policies or contacting an HR team member to answer their every question.
Expense policies, dress code, PTO benefits... all available in an instant, 24/7.
Jane gives employees access to key information stored in the company HRIS, allowing them to send a quick text to check their PTO balance, payroll data, or the company org chart, to name a few. Users doesn't have to worry about forgetting their HRIS password because Jane already knows who they are, and Jane respects all the user permissions already set in the HRIS.
Jane helps HR teams manage the avalanche of communications that comes their way each year during open enrollment.
By directing employees to ask Jane their (amazingly redundant) enrollment questions, HR team members can just answer each question once, and they could even have Jane send out the reminders as the enrollment window nears.
HR team members love reminding employees to do their time card almost as much as employees love completing them.
In the off chance you have employees who tend to forget, Jane can be your ally in making sure timecards get done — not just by making it painless for the employee to complete the timecard, but also by providing gentle reminders when the data is overdue.
Jane can facilitate company-wide announcements, broadcasting them on each individual's preferred communication channel and confirming receipt of the message.
This could include daily company news, event notifications and reminders, or even emergency communication management
Jane gets employees up to speed quicker and with less effort from the HR team by answering every question they care to throw at her: company history, access to forms they need to complete, even what your CAs mean. (That's "Company Acronyms")
Jane can even be set up to send information to new hires proactively, and she could even start onboarding them before their first day.
Jane can help your overwhelmed IT helpdesk by being a first point of contact.
Not only can she answer all your frequently asked questions 24/7, she can also let service agents quickly access info from your helpdesk ticketing system, or even provide ticket information to employees directly.
Jane is a new, modern alternative to the intranet, making company information and links available to employees in a way that is easier for employees to access and easier for leadership to maintain.
It's an intranet that doesn't require a new login, is inherently available on mobile, and lets you focus on the content, not the user interface.
Jane unlocks all the important content of your IT policies, getting employees quick answers to their IT questions without requiring them to navigate the many pages of policy contents.
Jane lowers the barrier to compliance, and helps reduce calls to the Helpdesk when employees are too
lazy time-constrained to read the policies.
Rolling out new employee software is hard, but rolling out new employee behaviors is even harder.
Jane is your partner in getting everyone up to speed on new systems by making migration announcements, fielding employee questions, and providing links to new systems and training videos.
You want your customers to have quick, personable help, but call volumes and hold times keep increasing.
Jane can be the first point of contact for your customers whether on the web or by SMS, answering common product questions and pulling realtime data from your sales tracking systems, and she can pass along questions she doesn't know to her contact center CoPilots.
FAQs are so 1999. Customers don't want to read through all the questions you think they might ask — they want to ask their own question, on their terms. Jane can be a personal concierge for every visitor to your website, greeting them with a smile and being available to answer any question they might have in an instant. It's not just FAQ search — it's a personable conversation that answers the long tail of inquiries.
Your field sales team is on the road and on the go. Tracking customer interactions in the CRM is critical, but getting to the next appointment is what really drives sales. Jane matches the quick pace of the sales team's day, fetching CRM data in an instant and on the go — and streamlining the capture of updates as sales progress.
Sales, product, and management teams all frequently need quick data from existing contracts, like launch dates, contract values, and special terms. Jane lets them ask questions of their contracts without even finding them,let alone cracking them open. Who's got their own personal analyst? Everybody.
Your BI and analytics tools are great for tracking key business metrics... if only you could remember the name of that great report you created.
Jane can pull up your dashboards, data sets, and reports in an instant. Just mark it for her and tell her how you really refer to it, whether it's the title or not.
